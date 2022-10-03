New York
Timeout

Imperial Theatre Broadway
Photograph: Shutterstock

A new Andrew Lloyd Webber show is headed to Broadway

“Bad Cinderella” will take the stage next spring.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
After the heartbreaking news that The Phantom of the Opera will leave Broadway after 35 years next February, Andrew Lloyd Webber fans will be glad to know that there’s a new ALW show headed to the Great White Way.

Bad Cinderella, a modern retelling of the classic fairytale, is opening at the Imperial Theatre in 2023—Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, with opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23.

Set in the beautiful kingdom of Belleville, this Cinderella is billed as “an unconventional fairy tale.” It is not about a damsel in distress, but about Cinderella and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what “happily ever after” really means, according to an official press release.

It’ll star Linedy Genao in the title role, and feature music by Lloyd Webber, a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter will choreograph with direction by Laurence Connor. It’s produced by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

The last show to play at the Imperial Theatre was Ain’t Too Proud, but it has also staged Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Les Misérables (1990 and 2014) among many others.

“I have been dreaming about originating a leading role on Broadway for just about my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine achieving that dream alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and such an incredible team of collaborators,” Genao said. “As a proud Dominican American, I am most excited about this opportunity to represent my community and show the world that fairy tales do come true—and are for everybody. My heart is bursting.”

Genao recorded the show’s title song, “Bad Cinderella,” with Andrew Lloyd Webber in August, which was released today from Universal Music Enterprises. You can listen below:

Bad Cinderella was written by Emerald Fennell, an acclaimed actor, director and writer whose credits include the movies Promising Young Woman and the forthcoming Saltburn and the TV series Killing Eve. Lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney’s Hercules and Mulan.

“I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Andrew Lloyd Webber said in a statement. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such a brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.” 

