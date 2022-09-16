New York
Timeout

Photograph: The Phantom of the Opera
'Phantom of the Opera' is closing on Broadway

Broadway's longest-running show is scheduled to close in February 2023.

Adam Feldman
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Adam Feldman
&
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
The Broadway show The Phantom of the Opera will close after nearly 35 years, Time Out’s sources said on Friday afternoon. The show is slated to close in February.

Broadway's longest-running show, Phantom has delighted audiences at 13,733 performances since it opened in 1988, per the New York Post, which broke news of the closing earlier today. But the Post also reported the show has struggled since the pandemic and is losing "some $1 million a month."

After the show commemorates its 35th anniversary in January, it will play its final show on February 18, the New York Times reported. The cast, crew and orchestra learned of the decision on Friday.

The news sent Twitter abuzz Friday afternoon with reactions like ... 

We're working to learn more and will update this post. Meanwhile, if you want to see the show, here's a review from our theater critic and info about how to get tickets.

And just in case you're not familiar with the show, here's an excerpt from our review:

"More than three decades into its Broadway run, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera continues to draw tourists to its candlelit lair. The plot, borrowed from a 1910 potboiler by Gaston Leroux, tells of Christine Daaé, a naïve young soprano whose secretive voice teacher turns out to be a deformed musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House. (Although the Phantom is serial killer, extortionist, kidnapper and probable rapist, Christine and audiences are mysteriously drawn to him. Who doesn’t love a bad boy?)

"While the epic synth-rock chords of the title song may ground Phantom in the 1980s, the show’s Puccini-inflected airs are far grander than most of what one hears elsewhere on Broadway. And although there may not be much depth to the musical’s story (by Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe) or lyrics (mostly by Charles Hart), the production—directed by Hal Prince—has been carefully maintained and refurbished over the years, and remains a marvel of sumptuous surfaces."

