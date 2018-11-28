A new block of Harry Potter tickets goes on sale Thursday morning

By now you have perhaps heard that there is a Broadway play about Harry Potter, set twenty years after the events of J.K. Rowling's novels, and that it is very, very good. If so, you may also have also discovered that—perhaps because it is very, very good—good tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are awfully hard to come by. You can enter the weekly Harry Potter lottery, known as the Friday Forty, or you can pay exorbitant mark-ups to scalpers. But the best way to get good seats to this two-part marvel is to buy them when they first go on sale. That doesn't happen very often, and it is happening tomorrow.

A new block of tickets to the magical Potter sequel goes on sale at 11am on Thursday, November 29. The important thing is to get in line in time, which in this case means between 10:30am and 11am. Visit the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child website during that brief window and set yourself up in the site's Virtual Waiting Room. At 11am, everyone in that waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in line to purchase tickets, so you'll probably have to wait a bit longer. (Drink a spot of Felix Felicis, if you have any handy, and hope you luck into an early slot.) And then—if and when you do buy the tickets—you'll have to wait a lot longer to actually see the show: The new block covers the time period from June 10 through September 29, 2019. But some things are worth waiting for.