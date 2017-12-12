A new cereal cafe opens in Union Square this week

A bowl of cereal can be several things. For some, it’s breakfast. For others, it’s drunk food. But for most of us, it’s a nostalgic, sugary treat we could eat anytime, any day.

If you fall into the latter category and think Frosted Flakes are grrreat, you’ll be thrilled to know that Kellogg’s NYC—New York’s cereal cafe—opens at a new location in Union Square this Thursday.



Unlike the former Times Square space, the much larger spot (at 31 E 17th St) promotes lingering, and the owners hope customers will consider the space as a “hangout to eat, chill and create.” The cafe offers the same menu items as before, but it does have new additions such as a customize-your-own cereal bar and plenty of Instagram-worthy “cereal selfie" opportunities. We’re already smiling for the camera!



View the drool-worthy menu here.

