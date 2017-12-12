  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A new cereal cafe opens in Union Square this week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday December 12 2017, 4:51pm

A new cereal cafe opens in Union Square this week
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Terren in Virginia

A bowl of cereal can be several things. For some, it’s breakfast. For others, it’s drunk food. But for most of us, it’s a nostalgic, sugary treat we could eat anytime, any day. 

If you fall into the latter category and think Frosted Flakes are grrreat, you’ll be thrilled to know that Kellogg’s NYC—New York’s cereal cafe—opens at a new location in Union Square this Thursday.

Unlike the former Times Square space, the much larger spot (at 31 E 17th St) promotes lingering, and the owners hope customers will consider the space as a “hangout to eat, chill and create.” The cafe offers the same menu items as before, but it does have new additions such as a customize-your-own cereal bar and plenty of Instagram-worthy “cereal selfie" opportunities.  We’re already smiling for the camera!

View the drool-worthy menu here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest