After opening his seasonal, vegetable-centric Greywind restaurant on Manhattan’s west side earlier this spring, chef Dan Kluger will launch a shiny new follow-up right downstairs.

Spygold, which mirrors its recent predecessor’s address one flight up, is billed as an intimate cocktail lounge promising locally-produced spirits. It’s intended to evoke “a sophisticated drawing room in a grand Hudson Valley estate, where guests can unwind and savor a moment of tranquility,” according to a press release, and the beverage program endeavors to reduce, reuse and/or recycle, via some cast-offs from the kitchen upstairs.

Guests can expect fruit peels and other produce elements from the kitchen upstairs to appear in drinks organized by flavors like apple, berries, citrus and vegetable. Planned selections from the first category include a rye-based fizzy tipple and a martini take recalling those bright green ’90s favorites. The second group might combine blueberries, sherry, vodka lemon and tea, the third should squeeze together grapefruit, gin and absinthe and that potentially more savory final last class could incorporate fennel, green Chartreuse, pineapple and lime. Defying those columns, another mix titled “BBQ,” made with rye, honey and Worcestershire is also slated among the initial offerings.

Snacks like house-marinated olives, crudites, chicken liver mousse, oysters and chips with caviar will also appear on the early menu.

Kluger’s lengthy resume includes lines as executive chef at ABC Kitchen, which won the James Beard Award for best new restaurant in 2011. He opened his first solo venture, Loring Place, in 2016.

Spygold opens at 451 10th Avenue on Friday, June 9.