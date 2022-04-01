A new exhibit about the Mets is opening at Citi Field

Real-life artifacts will be on display at the Mets Hall of Fame & Museum.

A new exhibition showcasing real-life artifacts from the first 60 years of the Mets has just opened at the Mets Hall of Fame & Museum at Citi Field.

Outstanding objects on display include the pitching rubber from Johan Santana's 2012 no-hitter, Mookie Wilson's cleats from Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and even Gil Hodges' jersey from the team's inaugural season. Plus: scorecards, tickets and programs from years past.

You'll find the 3,700-square-foot museum right next to the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, on the first base side. The destination welcomes visitors during all home games when the gates open through the end of the match and access is granted to all folks with a ticket to the game.

With opening day scheduled for April 7, Citi Field is gearing up for a slew of other updates as well. In addition to the above-mentioned exhibit, baseball fans will be treated to a whole new culinary menu at the ballpark. Standout food operators include Patsy's Pizzeria, Murray's Mac & Cheese, Sweet Chick, Jacob's Pickles, Shake Shack and Tipsy Scoop among other iconic New York City food purveyors.

Fan can also expect a number of new LCD screens to pepper the ballpark, triple the number of cameras capturing real-time action from every angle, double the number of slow-motion replay systems and enhanced digital experiences all around Citi Field.

Watching a baseball game has never been so high-tech—or fun—before. Go, Mets!

