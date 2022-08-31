New York
Titanic
Photograph: Shutterstock

A new exhibit about the sinking of the Titanic is opening in NYC this fall

Expect a recreation of the ship's interior to anchor the show.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
“Titanic. The Exhibition” is a new experience dissecting the much talked-about sinking of the Titanic passenger liner on April 15, 1912, a tragic event in the North Atlantic that claimed the lives of 1,496 people on board.

Set to open at 526 Sixth Avenue by West 14th Street in November, the exhibit has already enjoyed a successful run in London. Tickets aren’t on sale yet but those interested can sign up for the waitlist right here.

According to an official press release, the show, which runs about 90 minutes, will touch on the personal: expect displays of about 200 objects and never-before-seen personal artifacts that tell the stories of the ship’s crew and passengers, plus life-size recreations of the Titanic’s interiors—including the first-class suites and third-class cabins—that will help you learn more about the history of the ship alongside audio guides. 

“Far more than just a display of historic items, ‘Titanic. The Exhibition’ is a unique narrative experience, a tale of the people aboard history’s most legendary ship on its maiden and final journey,” reads the press release. “The experience encourages its guests to travel back in time through photographs, handwritten letters, wayward keepsakes, and other personal belongings telling countless stories about the lives and fates of those on board.”

Price-wise, tickets will start at $31 for adults and $20.90 for children (all ages are welcome and kids under 4 can enter the exhibit space free of charge).

If your knowledge about the infamous event is restricted to the Academy Award-winning 1998 film Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, we strongly urge you to make the trip to Union Square to catch this unique experience: there is much more history to the sinking ship than what the (very good!) movie offers.

