A new farmer's market is opening in Domino Park

In this new world of social distancing, farmer’s markets, positioned in the outdoors, can feel like some of the safest places to do grocery shopping. GrowNYC—the organization that runs farmer’s markets throughout the city in locations such as Prospect Park South, Grand Army Plaza, Bronx Borough Hall, Union Square, Brownsville Pitkin Farmstand, among many others—is launching a new location this weekend at Domino Park. The farmer’s market will officially open on Sunday, July 12th and continue every following Sunday until November 22nd (hours are 9am-3pm).

This farmer’s market location will be on the smaller side, featuring a group of regional makers such as Back Home Farm (certified organic vegetables from Ulster County, NY), Chaseholm Farm (organic, grass-fed cow's milk and cheese from Dutchess County, NY), Tucker Farm (focused on cut flowers from Burlington County, NJ), Knead Love Bakery (a pop-up Brooklyn bakery focused on gluten-free sourdough breads with psychedelic colors that Time Out New York has covered in the past) as well as the acclaimed She Wolf Bakery (breads from the same team behind hit restaurants Diner, Marlow & Sons and Achilles Heel), among others. The entrance is located at South 4th Street between Kent Avenue and River Street, near the new “compost rocket” that was recently installed at the park.

Williamsburg is already privileged enough to have other farmer’s market locations nearby at McCarren Park and McGolrick Parks. But if recent visits are an indication, lines can sometimes run long with new social distancing constraints, so, perhaps the spillover to this new market outpost can aid with more swift shopping times for local residents. This new farmer’s market is a collaboration between Two Trees Management and GrowNYC. Previously, the Domino Park area was also home to North Brooklyn Farms, which held its own weekend farmer’s market using produce grown on-site at the urban farm, but with the termination of their lease, the farm was forced to find a new home and is still in the process of figuring out next steps.

