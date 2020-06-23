There’s now a “rocket” in Domino Park that you can compost in

Domino Park, the newly-designed waterfront public space that offers great views of the Manhattan skyline, recently launched a new project inside of the park.

With citywide compost pick-ups on hold due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, there was a gaping hole left in the conversation of sustainable sanitation in the area. North Brooklyn residents in Williamsburg and Greenpoint could once drop off their compost at North Brooklyn Farms, but sadly, the farm was forced to close in late 2019 when the team’s lease ended. Now, Domino Park is attempting to pick up some of that slack with a new composting facility called “The Rocket," that can process thousands of pounds of food, to be reused on-site.

On Mondays from 10am-12pm and Thursdays from 6pm-8pm, anyone can drop fruit and vegetable scraps, ground coffee or even bread to the park for composting (see below for a flier of what can and can't be composted there). The composting rocket collection site is located at 15 River Street, next to Domino’s bathrooms.

Representatives of the park tell Time Out New York that the initiative is intended to be a stopgap measure for the city’s paused composting programs. The new rocket-shaped composting space is set to remain at Domino Park until June 2021 with the potential to become permanent. "Sustainability initiatives launched at Domino Park have already reduced the number of commercial garbage trips in the neighborhood and diverted thousands of pounds worth of food waste from local retailers. Due to this closed-loop system, all of the food scraps dropped off by community members are composted and redistributed to the community, further reducing waste going to landfills," shares the team. For Brooklynites looking for other composting opportunities in their area, check-in with your local community gardens and farmer's markets to see if they are currently accepting waste to be composted during the pandemic.

So the next time you stop by Domino Park to sit in one of their social-distancing circles on the lawn, be sure to bring your scraps to The Rocket. Get ready for blast-off, Brooklyn.

