A new flea market by the folks behind Brooklyn Flea is debuting in NYC next month

In our humble opinion, there are never too many places to go shopping around here. In fact, the more options there are out there, the better, especially when it comes to rare and great quality vintage pieces.

If you're a fan of flea markets, then BQ Flea, which is making its debut in Brooklyn in October, should be on your radar right now.

Curated by the people behind the beloved and renown Brooklyn Flea, which takes place under the Manhattan Bridge in Dumbo, BQ Flea will be open from 10am until 5pm every Sunday in October on Meeker Avenue between Union Avenue and Lorimer Street, right under the BQE. If all goes well, the flea market plans to return on a weekly basis in 2025, so this is your chance to feel out the vibes.

The BQ Flea is currently seeking local artists, entrepreneurs, food vendors and vintage sellers of furniture, rugs, lighting, housewares or any similar items to apply to be part of the offerings. In order to do so, you will have to submit a description of what your business is about in 500 words or less and include some photos. You can access the application here.

BQ Flea's first operating day will be Sunday, October 6.