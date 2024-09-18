For over 16 years, 67 Orange was a pioneering figure in Harlem’s cocktail scene. With a name that calls back to the address of Almack’s Dance Hall—one of New York’s first Black-owned and operated bars in the 1800s—the bar drove the cocktail renaissance scene in uptown. Purple curtains and distressed mirrors spoke to the speakeasy-like vibe, while the Prohibition-era heavy cocktail menu was balanced with drinks that paid homage to Black history. But over the summer, the iconic bar announced they were coming to a close, holding their last day of service on July 28.

“67 Orange has been a beloved and iconic Harlem institution for the past 16 years. As we all know, change is inevitable, and the time has come to close our doors at the famed 113th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard location, and look toward new opportunities and a new home. This isn’t a goodbye; it’s a heartfelt ‘see you soon,’” reads an Instagram post from 67 Orange Street.

Photograph courtesy of 67 Orange | Karl Franz Williams

But luckily, the bar won’t be down and out for too long. According to owner Karl Franz Williams, 67 Orange has found a new home in Harlem. To prepare for the new location, the bar started a fundraiser to help aid with design, build out and provide financial support for the team. But if you just can’t wait for the new doors to open, you can get a taste of this Harlem speakeasy this month.

Starting on September 19th, 67 Orange will be taking over Back Bar’s Hidden Bar located inside Hotel Eventi. Regulars will find familiar touches from the uptown bar, with art deco decor, music and more. Williams and a number of familiar faces will also be behind the bar, shaking and stirring up their signatures, including the show-stopping LeGrand’s Old Fashioned with a flamed orange peel. Chef Laurent Tourondel will also be curating several food items that pay an homage to the bar and the rhythm of Harlem.

Reservation are open. Secure your spot here.