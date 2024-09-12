A new food hall is opening on Fifth Avenue

Apparently, the food hall trend in New York is still going strong: Shaver Hall is a new 35,000-square-foot culinary destination set to open on the ground floor of the iconic Lord & Taylor flagship Hank building at 424-434 Fifth Avenue by 38th Street, now owned by and home to Amazon's corporate offices.

According to Eater, Amazon is behind the project alongside a Texas-based food hall company.

The outlet reports that the new destination will boast two full-fledged restaurants, a couple of bars and a total of 11 stalls, including one operated by F&F Pizzeria, the popular Carroll Gardens spot.

6sqft also reports that Korean-inspired chicken eatery Chick Chick and Mexican street food outpost Taqueria Al Pastor will be taking over stalls.

As exciting as the gastronomic offerings will be, the historical significance of the venue will undoubtedly contribute to the allure of the new food hall.

The former Lord & Taylor flagship, in fact, stood tall at the address for over a century. It closed in 2019 and was purchased and renovated by Amazon a few years later. The food hall pays homage to that trajectory: Shaver Hall is named after Dorothy Shaver, the president of Lord & Taylor and a very big player in the department store game.

Although we're a bit disenchanted with the whole food hall thing—there's something to be said about going to a traditional restaurant to enjoy a meal outside of our apartments—we must admit that we have complete faith in Amazon, so we're expecting Shaver Hall to really up the ante when it comes to the gastronomic form.