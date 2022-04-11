A new gallery about musician Clive Davis just opened at NYU

Legendary record producer Clive Davis is officially the subject of an entirely new gallery aptly named the Clive Davis Gallery at New York University. The university's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts hosted the opening of the new space last week at 370 Jay Street, by NYU's downtown Brooklyn campus.

Photograph: Sean Zanni/PMC

Celebrities of all stripes ventured to the borough for the ribbon cutting ceremony, including Barry Manilow, Beverly Johnson, Don Lemon and, of course, Davis and his family.

The new gallery is home to a permanent exhibition on the lower level that explores the musical guru's historical career, celebrating the various artists that Davis, a Brooklyn native, has worked with throughout the years.

Photograph: Sean Zanni/PMC

The upper gallery, on the other hand, will host temporary exhibitions that run the gamut in both genre and execution, including works by NYU's own students, faculty and community partners. "The gallery aspires to reflect the creative community within and around 370 Jay Street and to engage critically with contemporary ideas and debates," reads the space's official website.

Photograph: Sean

The inaugural exhibit that visitors can peruse through now "tells the story of the development of the contemporary music recording industry through the career of Clive Davis," reads the website. You'll notice an actual timeline that kicks off with Davis' years at Columbia Records, his branching out into different musical genres by founding Arista Records and his relationship with MTV.

This isn't the only collaboration of sorts between Davis, who is now 90, and the school. The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music has just relocated to the Jay Street address as well, where it still offers professional business and artistic training towards a Bachelor's in Fine Arts in Recorded Music. Clearly, we've got loads to learn from the iconic record producer.

