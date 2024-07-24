A new game hall and music venue just opened in the East Village

Sugar Mouse NYC is a new sort of nightlife concept that we can easily get behind: marketed as a game hall and music venue, the new space at 47 Third Avenue near 11th Street also features ping pong and pool tables, a space for DJs and bands to play live sets, rotating art exhibits and a slew of different themed nights and events.

The destination comes courtesy of Professor Aaron Ho, also the founder of the no-frills Lower East Side coffee shop Black Cat and Sour Mouse, a tavern with pool tables that is also on the Lower East Side.

"Building a community of artists within the immersive space gives us the opportunity to support the creative community and showcase their talents, while also fostering thought-provoking conversations," the owner said in an official statement.

Although no specific details about the food and drink offerings on site have been made public, back in February, EV Grieve reported that the venue was going to serve "pizza and snacks."

Clearly catering to the downtown New York crowd, Sugar Mouse is sure to find initial footing in the area but here is to hoping it'll do much more than that, offering city dwellers the types of all-encompassing nighttime activities that have been missing across town for quite some time.

Sugar Mouse is open Sundays through Thursdays from 4pm to 1am and Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 2am. Celebrating its opening week, the venue will be offering a free house of games to all patrons now through Friday between 4pm and 9pm.