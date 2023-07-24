There's no shortage of excellent pizza in New York City, but New Yorkers are pretty much always happy to welcome a new pizzeria to town.

The latest: Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza just opened on the rooftop of Grimm Artisanal Ales and sister winery Physica Wines. The husband-and-wife project by Lauren and Joe Grimm adds a new style of pizza to East Williamsburg, New Haven-style pies, inspired by Brooklyn of course.

Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza menu features thin sourdough pizzas topped with seasonal produce, cooked in a wood-burning pizza oven sourced from Italy. The dough is made with house-milled flour using brewers’ wheat malt, plus a sourdough culture originating from sour beer.

Rachel Vanni Inside Lala's Apizza

Lala’s menu will change with the seasons, but opening week features specialty summer pizzas including hot pepperoni with tomato sauce, pepperoni, serrano chilis, and honey; Clam with local little neck clams, aged mozzarella, garlic, Physica Riesling butter sauce, and fresh parsley; Squashed with summer squash medallions, squash blossoms, egg yolk drizzle, ricotta, and cracked black pepper; and Cozy with mashed potatoes, bacon, and fermented tomatoes. Minimalist red and white pizzas are on the menu as well. Desserts include a malted chocolate chip cookie with freshly milled malt wheat and flaked sea salt and Gelée made with Physica Riesling and Physica Merlot plus orange zest.

The beverage menu includes offerings from Grimm Artisanal Ales and Physica Wines, as well as a small selection of house-made batch cocktails.

The 4,000-square-foot open-air space was designed by inca (its not corporate architecture) and features floor-to-ceiling accordion doors for an indoor-outdoor seating option. Enjoy views of nearby Cooper Park and the Kosciuszko Bridge from Biergarten-style long tables and benches.