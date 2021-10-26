A new hell-inspired absinthe bar is now open in the East Village

Overthrow Hospitality—the group behind New York favorites Amor y Amargo, Ladybird and Death and Co., among others—has just debuted an attention-grabbing champagne and absinthe bar in the East Village that is inspired by... hell.

Photograph: Courtesy of Overthrow Hospitality

Café de L’Enfer, which literally translates to "hell cafe" from the French, opened earlier this month and the decor is just as striking as the cocktails, developed by mixologist Sother Teague.

The destination, which calls out to the famous Victorian-era Cabaret de l'Enfer in Paris, is filled with touches of the underworld. Expect skulls, deep red booths and ogre-like statues to adorn the dark space, located directly above Amor y Amargo.

Think of Café de L’Enfer as a year-round Halloween extravaganza.

Photograph: Courtesy of Overthrow Hospitality

In terms of cocktails, the absinthe portion of the menu includes the De La Louisiane (rye, sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, absinthe), the Cobbler (Amontillado sherry, absinthe, apricot, cinnamon, Peychaud's and berries) and the simple but exquisite Death in the E'Ville (Vert, peach liqueur and champagne).

If champagne is more your thing, you can choose between cocktails served on ice (our favorite is the Rumbustious, which features rum, cucumber and mint) and ones served in a "death's hand flute." Among the latter options: the French 75 (with lemon and either Armagnac or gin) and the Seelbach Hotel, made with bourbon, Curaçao, Angostura and Peychaud's.

If you're looking to really go wild, consider ordering absinthe by the drip. But be careful, there's a reason why the anise-flavored spirit was illegal in the United States until about 2007.

Below, check out some photos from inside the space. See you on Halloween night?

Photograph: Courtesy of Overthrow Hospitality