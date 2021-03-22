A new (indoor!) light and sound show is taking over Union Square next month

Could Blindness, a new Off Broadway performance set to take over the Daryl Roth Theater in Union Square starting April 2, be the future of the New York arts scene for the time being? Perhaps.

The Walter Meierjohann-directed spectacle, which mounted a run in London this past August, is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by the Pulitzer Prize-winning José Saramago.

Before you start picturing yourself attending a traditional theater production, we should warn you that, although playing indoors, the show does not feature any live actors. Guests are invited to attend in pods of two while wearing masks and following temperature checks. Works for us.

According to the show's official website, the socially-distanced sound and light experience will feature "state of the art design [that] unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger."

Given its topic and themes (including psychological trauma and assault), the 70-minute show is recommended for those who are 15 and older.

As for COVID-19-related safety protocols, expect all front-of-house staff to have completed a compliance training course before your arrival. All visitors will. be required to enter from one theater entrance and exit through another while enhanced building ventilation technologies have already been set in place. The headphones distributed to audience members will be individually sanitized between each showing and contact tracing information will also be required. Needless to say, all visitors and staff will be required to wear masks at all times and each two-seat "pod" will be six feet away from others.

You can buy tickets right here, just remember that they need to be purchased in pairs, which is all for the better... Who doesn't want some company these days, anyway?

