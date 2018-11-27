A new installation brings a verdant jungle to downtown Manhattan

If this past extremely frigid Thanksgiving had you thinking things like, “Why do I live here?” or “Would it be physically possible for me to hibernate from now until March?” or “Could I start a fire inside my gloves? Why not?” then you’re definitely going to want to stop by this installation for a little pick-me-up as the weather continues to plummet along with your heart.

Landscape designer Lily Kwong (who was behind last year’s very lovely quarter-mile long floral sculpture on the High Line) has partnered with Cadillac House for a new botanical garden installation called Summer in Winter. The verdant space features ferns, flowering plants and trees from 37 different countries and seven continents, most likely putting your small collection of millennial safety ferns to shame.

“I’m an alchemist, a landscape designer and a humanist,” said Kwong in a statement. “My purpose is to reconnect people to nature. My medium is plant life.”

The lush landscape in downtown Manhattan includes items ranging from medicinal plants from the Amazon basin and rainforest trees considered sacred to Buddhists to succulents native to southern Africa. Entrance to the alternate reality of plants, heat and warm hands is free and will be on view until January 16.

Photo credit: Plamen Petkov