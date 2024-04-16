A new interactive children's museum is opening on the Upper West Side

Kids eight and under are encouraged to play pretend at Play Street Museum.

There are a ton of things to do with kids in NYC at any given moment, but that doesn't make us any less excited about novel propositions—especially when they involve the opening of the first new local kids museum in a decade.

Play Street Museum, a new interactive children's museum and indoor play area at 805 Columbus Avenue by 100th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, will officially debut on Friday, April 19.

The 19th location of its kind nationwide, Play Street Museum was “purposefully designed to encourage a young child's sense of independence, exploration and creativity,” according to an official press release.

The destination's curriculum focuses on kids under eight years old and takes into account the busy lifestyle that many New York parents have to contend with.

“This is really a full circle moment for us,” said owners James and Kristina Payne, New York parents themselves, in an official statement. “We understand the need and value of having a fun, clean and safe indoor space for our kids to play and learn. We feel privileged that we get to provide the neighborhood with a space that will allow young children to not only grow and thrive, but also allow their caregivers to rest, recharge and experience the gift of community.”

Kids will be able to play pretend in a makeshift, life-size cafe, market, doctor's office and more. Coloring opportunities also abound.

Needless to say, the space also works as an ideal birthday party location. As mentioned in a press release, potential celebrants can choose from a list of themed packages, including "rocket science," "donut shop" and "calling all superheroes," among others.

Check out some photos of the new museum below:

Photograph: Play Street Museum

Photograph: Play Street Museum

Photograph: Play Street Museum