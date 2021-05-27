A new Italian restaurant by Danny Meyer is opening in NYC this September

The eatery is called Ci Siamo, which roughly translates to "we're good to go."

Believe it or not, New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer actually hasn't opened a new restaurant in town in almost three years. That will all change this September, with the arrival of Ci Siamo—an "Italian-leaning restaurant and bar" set to open near Hudson Yards this September.

Ci Siamo, which roughly translates to "we're good to go," will take residence inside Manhattan West, a multi-million dollar development at 100 Manhattan West Plaza.

The culinary effort will be headed by executive chef Hillary Sterling, who has been working at NoHo's delicious Vic's for seven years. According to the New York Times, the chef's menu will feature a ton of pastas but "there will be no pizzas." That's alright with us, considering how delicious Sterling's Italian creations have been at Vic's. Seafood, meats and seared vegetables will also be on offer.

Although the last restaurant that Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group opened was Manhatta, back in 2018, the gastronomical genius clearly has a hold on the city's food scene. From Blue Smoke—Meyer's Southern restaurant on Vesey Street—to the iconic Union Square Cafe, pizza destination Marta, beloved Gramercy Tavern, neighborhood cafe Daily Provisions, uber-famous Shake Shack and a slew of other eateries, the restaurateur is obviously a leader within the city's culinary circles.

According to official reports, Ci Siamo will take over the "second floor of a building at the center of the [Manhattan West] development." A total of 120 seats will be available, a number that includes a series of outdoors tables on a terrace. Patrons should also expect a bar and lounge area that will be able to accommodate up to 40 people at once, where chef Sterling will serve "aperitivo snacks." An event space is also part of the project.

Is it September just yet?