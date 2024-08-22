Subscribe
A new JetBlue sale will let you fly around the country for less than $50

The amazing promotion includes cheap hotel stays—and we're here for them all.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
JetBlue Airbus A320 airplane at Sint Maarten Airport in the Netherlands Antilles.
Photograph: By Markus Mainka / Courtesy of Shutterstock
If you've been looking for an excuse to go on a quick escape, now's your chance: JetBlue's Big Fall Sale, which is offering crazy discounts on fall flights, is ending tomorrow.

Book a domestic one-way trip for as low as $49 or opt for a European getaway for a relatively cheap $250 now through tomorrow, Friday, August 23 at 11:59pm.

There's a catch, though: the discounts only apply to flights departing on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between September 10 and November 20 of this year, just before the peak holiday travel season.  

To take advantage of the promotion, visit JetBlue's Fall Sale page and scroll through the different destinations. Once you find a place that speaks to you, you'll be redirected to a page displaying a calendar with different flights. The map will also indicate how many discounted seats are still available to be booked.

The big sale includes deals on hotels as well. Indulge in a whirlwind two-night stay in Amsterdam for $745 (that includes flights!) or snag a roundtrip flight to Aruba, complete with a two-night hotel stay, for $461. Want to stay closer to home? You can fly to Los Angeles and book a room for a couple of evenings for a total of $399. 

But there's more: as of September 6, JetBlue's Basic Economy fares will include a carry-on bag, which means that you won't have to worry about a bunch of hidden fees when calculating how much a trip will cost you. 

Honestly, the deals all sound amazing, as do vacations at any one of the proposed destinations.

