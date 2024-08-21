America’s largest sushi convention is coming to NYC

Sushi lovers, brace your stomachs: the biggest sushi expo in the U.S. is about to return to New York on September 22.

Previously called the True Worlds Food Expo and aptly renamed SUSHI-CON, the sashimi extravaganza will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the Flatiron District and will bring the freshest possible sushi to Manhattan.

At this year's expo, you can expect more than 50 suppliers from the U.S. and around the world who are known for their top-notch seafood and Japanese delicacies. Attendees will have access to an unlimited amount of those suppliers' best products, including bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon and urchin. If you're not big into seafood, consider indulging in some wagyu beef tastings and other Japanese classics like matcha, yuzu, wasabi and more.

One of the festival's missions is to introduce New Yorkers to new flavors. As a result, for the first time, the event will feature tastings of scallop, abalone, conger eel, Hawaiian kanpachi and American domestic eel.

All mouth-watering sushi aside, the highlight of the event will be the coveted tuna cutting demonstration that will begin at 1:30pm. In it, respected chefs will masterfully rip apart a 400-pound tuna in front of an audience and distribute the freshly cut slices to all attendees. It is the type of experience you'd typically have to fly to Tokyo to witness.

The sushi appreciation doesn't have to stop after the festival. A new attendee at this year's event will be Noble Fresh Cart, an e-commerce food delivery service that sends ready-to-eat sashimi, sushi, wagyu and other high-quality Japanese products across New York and New Jersey.

The only caveat is that you have to be 16 years or older to attend the sushi paradise. Tickets are $120, but will be $20 off if purchased before September 2. Get your tickets starting tomorrow, August 22, here.