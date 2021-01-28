A new Margaritaville Resort is bringing an outdoor pool to Times Square this spring

There are countless activities New Yorkers are looking forward to doing as the year goes on and cases continue to drop. Dining at a restaurant with friends! Heading back to the movie theater! Literally just leaving our apartments at all! Nowhere near the top of that list is going for a long and relaxing swim in the middle of Times Square. However, the implied vote of confidence in midtown inherent in the upcoming opening of Margaritaville Resort at the Crossroads of the World is still heartening.

That’s right! As first reported by Curbed, the once-promised, $300 million Times Square Margaritaville Resort that was set to open this fall is currently on track for a late spring opening. Forget Little Island, it’s clear this opening is set to be the cultural event of the season. (Did we mention there’s a giant replica of the Statue of Liberty holding a margarita?)

Image: Courtesy Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts

The new, 32-story hotel—which hopes to lures tourists back to the heart of Manhattan—features 234 guest rooms along with five restaurants and bars (Margaritaville Restaurant, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant and—who could forget—License to Chill Bar.) Located on the corner of Seventh Ave and 40th Street, the property will be the 23rd location in Buffett’s hospitality empire.

Perhaps most notably, the hotel will also feature an outdoor pool that's intended to be year-round. It’s flanked by the Landshark Bar & Grill where, one assumes, you’ll be able to pick up a cheeseburger to then enjoy in your Times Square paradise. If the “laid back, no worries” vibe they’re aiming to capture with the new Buffett-backed venture actually comes to fruition, though, you can be sure you won’t really feel like you’re in Times Square at all.

