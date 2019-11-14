A floating park called Little Island is coming to the Hudson River

Floating on the Hudson River, just off the Chelsea shoreline, will soon be a 2.4-acre island oasis called Little Island for New Yorkers to escape to for some good fun.

The $250 million public park is set to open in spring of 2021, and the landscape looks positively dreamy: rolling hills, walking paths and lawns for activities, and 100 species of trees and shrubs.

Courtesy of Little Island

The best part? Aside from all the eye-catching nature, Little Island, will have a 700-seat amphitheater for year-round performances. Billionaire Barry Diller, who is funding the project with wife and fashion designer wife Diane von Furstenberg, has ensured that 51 percent of tickets for these performance will either be free to the public or under 30 bucks, so you can count on this to be an affordable or free activity to do in NYC.

How is this "floating park" possible, you ask? The design, created by Thomas Heatherwick, uses 132 tulip-shaped concrete columns that rise above the water to create the unique Little Island structure.

Courtesy of Little Island

“It’s a joyous feeling to see Little Island rise up in the Hudson River, and now I can’t wait for New Yorkers and its visitors to cross the bridge, leave the boisterous city behind, and play, lay back, and be stimulated every which way by the Island,” Diller said in a statement.