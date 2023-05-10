"The Many Losses from COVID-19" is on view all month.

In the past three years, more than 1.1 million Americans have died of COVID-19, including 79,000 in New York City, and countless others continue to suffer from long COVID.

To remember those who have died and honor all who have suffered the pains of the pandemic, a new memorial called "The Many Losses from COVID-19" is on view this month at Green-Wood Cemetery.

Twenty community groups from across New York City contributed to the public art memorial, which consists of RIP placards, flowers, decorated masks and images of butterflies. Anyone is welcome to add their own memorial contributions; just look for the designated area along Green-Wood’s historic wrought-iron fence, near the Main Entrance at Fifth Avenue at 25th Street.

“Public COVID memorials help remind us that New Yorkers have suffered tremendous loss of life in this pandemic,” Kay Turner, the project’s consultant and an early project organizer, said in a press release. “We have also suffered other losses—loss of time, relationships, jobs, taste and smell. Many of our neighbors are stalled in the debilitating effects of long COVID. Naming the Lost Memorial creates memorials to recognize the many losses from COVID-19.”

The project creates a "wall of memory" helping us to remember the victims of the pandemic, said Steve Zeitlin, co-director of City Lore, a center for urban folk culture which also collaborated on the project.

For the project, organizers specifically worked with community groups whose constituents suffered significant losses from COVID-19. Participants include:

The Bronx : Casa Yurumein

: Casa Yurumein Brooklyn : Arab American Association of New York, Guyana Cultural Association, Mixteca, Museo de Los Sures, Parent Child Relationship Association, Project Reach Youth Safe, Purelements Evolution in Dance, and Women’s Empowerment Coalition of New York

: Arab American Association of New York, Guyana Cultural Association, Mixteca, Museo de Los Sures, Parent Child Relationship Association, Project Reach Youth Safe, Purelements Evolution in Dance, and Women’s Empowerment Coalition of New York Manhattan : The City’s “Missing Them,” The W.O.W. Project, and Yaffa Cultural Arts

: The City’s “Missing Them,” The W.O.W. Project, and Yaffa Cultural Arts Queens : Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts, the Jews of Jackson Heights, and International Dancer Zaman

: Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts, the Jews of Jackson Heights, and International Dancer Zaman Staten Island : La Colmena and Staten Island Museum

: La Colmena and Staten Island Museum Multiple locations: Jews of Color arts workshop, Long Covid Justice, and New Moon Sisters

"Through COVID we were able to see what many activists have been saying for years; that Black, Brown and immigrant communities are always disproportionately impacted when a crisis hits. Through this memorial we make it clear that we will keep pushing forward," Alejandra Moran, board member of La Colmena, said in a press release.

"The Many Losses from COVID-19" will be on view as a site for mourning through May 29.