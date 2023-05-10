New York
Timeout

A rainbow sign and masks decorated with people's names.
Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

A new memorial at Green-Wood Cemetery remembers the victims of COVID-19

"The Many Losses from COVID-19" is on view all month.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
In the past three years, more than 1.1 million Americans have died of COVID-19, including 79,000 in New York City, and countless others continue to suffer from long COVID. 

To remember those who have died and honor all who have suffered the pains of the pandemic, a new memorial called "The Many Losses from COVID-19" is on view this month at Green-Wood Cemetery

RECOMMENDED: Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a flock of feral parrots

Twenty community groups from across New York City contributed to the public art memorial, which consists of RIP placards, flowers, decorated masks and images of butterflies. Anyone is welcome to add their own memorial contributions; just look for the designated area along Green-Wood’s historic wrought-iron fence, near the Main Entrance at Fifth Avenue at 25th Street. 

A sign reading Naming the Lost.
Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

“Public COVID memorials help remind us that New Yorkers have suffered tremendous loss of life in this pandemic,” Kay Turner, the project’s consultant and an early project organizer, said in a press release. “We have also suffered other losses—loss of time, relationships, jobs, taste and smell. Many of our neighbors are stalled in the debilitating effects of long COVID. Naming the Lost Memorial creates memorials to recognize the many losses from COVID-19.”

The project creates a "wall of memory" helping us to remember the victims of the pandemic, said Steve Zeitlin, co-director of City Lore, a center for urban folk culture which also collaborated on the project. 

A fence with a variety of signs.
Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

For the project, organizers specifically worked with community groups whose constituents suffered significant losses from COVID-19. Participants include:

  • The Bronx: Casa Yurumein
  • Brooklyn: Arab American Association of New York, Guyana Cultural Association, Mixteca, Museo de Los Sures, Parent Child Relationship Association, Project Reach Youth Safe, Purelements Evolution in Dance, and Women’s Empowerment Coalition of New York
  • Manhattan: The City’s “Missing Them,” The W.O.W. Project, and Yaffa Cultural Arts
  • Queens: Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts, the Jews of Jackson Heights, and International Dancer Zaman
  • Staten Island: La Colmena and Staten Island Museum
  • Multiple locations: Jews of Color arts workshop, Long Covid Justice, and New Moon Sisters
People's names written on pieces of paper and attached to a fence.
Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

"Through COVID we were able to see what many activists have been saying for years; that Black, Brown and immigrant communities are always disproportionately impacted when a crisis hits. Through this memorial we make it clear that we will keep pushing forward," Alejandra Moran, board member of La Colmena, said in a press release.

"The Many Losses from COVID-19" will be on view as a site for mourning through May 29.  

