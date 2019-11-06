A new musical based on Chelsea Clinton's book, She Persisted, is coming to New York

From the mind of the daughter of the woman who won the popular vote comes She Persisted, a new musical for children celebrating the achievements of 13 kickass American women throughout history.

Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger's well-received book for kids is being brought to the stage by Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic for Kids program early next year for a limited run from February 22-March 15. Put together by an all-star creative team, this is sure to bring some levity to what is usually the darkest chunk of New York winter.

When fourth-grader Naomi visits a Women's History Museum, the past meets the present as she learns the story of women's history from the ladies who lived it, from Harriet Tubman to Sonia Sotomayor. (Shades of The Magic School Bus—love it!) Perfect for the young feminist in your life, The Atlantic suggests an audience over five years old, but all are welcome.

Be sure to check out the Atlantic's site for more information and grab your tickets when they go on sale on Nov 21. We have a feeling they'll go pretty fast.