A new park just opened in downtown Brooklyn

It's been two decades in the making, but it's finally a reality: Abolitionist Place Park, a new 1.15-acre public green space that honors Brooklyn's abolitionist history, is officially open at 225 Duffield Street.

As Brooklynites are probably aware of, the park was originally called Willoughby Square Park and discussions regarding its debut started as far back as 2004, when Downtown Brooklyn was first rezoned.

False starts and community issues stalled the project, which was officially renamed Abolitionist Place in 2021 when the Economic Development Corporation, who is behind the construction of the area, also pledged to fund a public art installation that would honor the 19th century abolitionist movement in Brooklyn (more on that later).

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York City Economic Development Corporation

The time spent by officials to develop the effort has clearly paid off: according to Brownstoner, the park features a small dog run, an interactive water feature that will be turned on when the weather is warm, seating sections, a children's playground and a central lawn, among other things.

The on-site public art installation will include two works by Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Kenseth Armstead: his "true North, Every Negro is a Star" will be a 16-by-33-by-33-foot steel dome structure commenting on the trans-Atlantic slave trade while "Conductors" will shed light on folks in the African diaspora "who helped the formerly enslaved people achieve freedom," reports Brownstoner. Both pieces will debut in upcoming years.

The new destination will also be the site of public programs organized by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, the same entity tasked with maintaining the park. No exact details have yet been shared about the sorts of events that will take place on site, except for a story hour that kicks off today.

In terms of operating hours, the park will be closed between 1am and 6am every day and dogs won't be allowed on the lawn at any point. Police officers will also be patrolling the area regularly.

It's always a good day when a new green space makes its debut in this concrete jungle of ours!