A new performing arts center coming to the World Trade Center

A big, brand-spanking new performing arts center is coming to lower Manhattan. As Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday, the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, part of the original World Trade Center master plan, will feature three theaters, rehearsal space and other amenities such as a restaurant and gift shop.

What should you expect at the 200,000-square-foot space? Well, as the press release boasts, “The center will serve as a global hub for the creation and exchange of art, ideas and culture that will present outstanding theater, dance, music and film from the United States and around the world. The center, which will also have the ability to host educational, community and fundraising events, will produce and premier works by emerging and renowned artists, companies and institutions.”

Bill Rauch, who heads the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, has been named its artistic director.

So there you have it! Look for the new center, located between Vesey, Greenwich and Fulton streets, to open around 2020–21.

You may have also heard about another public-private cultural space opening soon. The Shed, which is part of the Hudson Yards redevelopment, will also host concerts, dance performances and exhibitions when it opens in 2019. Plus it boasts an extremely cool modular design which you can preview here.

