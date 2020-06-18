A new pop-up park is opening on the Brooklyn waterfront next month

The green space between Williamsburg and Greenpoint will offer picnic tables, grass to spread out on and more.

Since 2005, a proposal has been afoot for building Bushwick Inlet Park, an expansive sylvan refuge stretching along the North Brooklyn waterfront between Williamsburg and Greenpoint. In 2016, the city acquired the last parcel of land slated for the green space—a former brownfield that once included an oil depot. Designs were submitted (including one that would have repurposed one of the above ground storage tanks for a performance venue), with an expected 2018 opening that came and went as these things tend to do in New York City.

Needless to say, neighborhood residents have been less than thrilled with the project's glacial pace, but a glimmer of relief has just arrived in the form of 50 Kent, a pop-up park situated on an adjacent 1.8 acre lot surrounded by cyclone fencing.

Starting in July, the fence will be unlocked from Thursday through Sunday between 10am and 6pm. According to Greenpointers, it will be available for "passive use" only, which means no sports (except, per the park's website, mini frisbee, golf and badminton) and no dogs.

The park will feature plenty of grass, picnic tables with umbrellas and great views of Manhattan; programming like outdoor movies and yoga is also promised.

As for Bushwick Inlet Park itself, a revised plan was released at the beginning of this month, a full 15 years since the idea was initially put forth. Baby steps, people.

