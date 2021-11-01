A new restaurant is opening inside of Eataly this week

Eataly, the massive Italian marketplace that has become a centerpiece of Flatiron, is debuting its first indoor restaurant concept since 2018 on November 5. Bar Milano, which will feature 70 seats in total, takes over Manzo's location, the meat-heavy eatery that closed over a year ago.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Milano

As its name suggests, the new spot's menu will focus on foods endemic to Milano, one of the most traveled-to cities in Italy. From moneghili (crispy, Milanese-style braised beef and pork "meatballs") to risotto alla Milanese (saffron, bone marrow brodo, 18-month parmigianno Reggion), tajarin al tartufo bianco (house-made 40-yold pasta, Ferrarini butter, 36-month parmigiano Reggiano, freshly shaved urbani white truffles) and a classic Milanese cutlet (breaded, fried and served with Italian chicories, lemon and extra virgin olive oil), the list of offerings really does pay homage to one of the most multicultural (and New York-like?) towns on the other side of the Atlantic.

But as exciting as the proposed food is, visitors will likely fawn over the roving wooden Negroni cart that will be on premise. Folks will be able to choose between six variations of the Campari-based cocktail and witness the bartender prepare each one table-side. If it's post-dinner drinks that you're after, though, you'll likely be treated to the amaro cart, which will feature a wide variety of the Italian bitter.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Milano

In terms of decor, expect Italian art to take over the space alongside leather banquettes, eye-catching emerald green light fixtures, plants and interesting flower vases.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Milano

If you're heading to the market to visit Bar Milano specifically, make your way to the seafood counter. You'll find the restaurant right next to it (a butcher is on the other side of it). Since you're already making the trip to midtown, we suggest stocking up on some quintessentially Italian products that will undoubtedly kick your cooking up a notch while you're at Eataly. Some of our favorites: Lavazza coffee, Pollastrini sardines, Afeltra pasta and just about any olive oil sold on premise.

As the Italians say: buon appetito!