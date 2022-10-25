A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers

Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy-themed café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.

Now officially open at 1217 Bedford Avenue by Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the destination was founded by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts. Considering its scope, the project is clearly a big undertaking that will also function as a community hub of sorts. The space will soon play host to classes on freelancing and entrepreneurism, for example.

“Brooklyn has been home to some of the most influential artists in the world and throughout significant moments in history across pop culture, fashion, sports and more,” said Roberts in an official statement about the launch. “SEED is paying homage to the borough of Brooklyn by not only honoring those very same artists and their legacies but also embracing and highlighting many of the emerging, creative talent coming out of Brooklyn and across the city.”

Specifically, the destination includes the Oasis, an experiential space and NFT gallery ideal for immersive events given the state-of-the-art technology and equipment on site, and the Garden, the retail portion of the business, taking over the first floor and mezzanine. Among the brands on display are Rains, Undercover, 424, Jason Markk and a "Japanese-inspired sneaker laundry for sneaker lovers to wash their favorite kicks in store." That's... interesting?

Fare-wise, the Greenhouse Cafe serves La Colombe coffee within a plant-enshrined environment. Speaking of: guests will get to actually buy plants on-premise alongside vinyl collectibles from Funko and Super 7, books from Taschen and Rizzoli and more.

To be quite honest, Seed Brklyn sounds like a super-cool place to hang out in.