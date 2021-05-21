If you were able to capture the essence of an NYC summer in a snow globe, it would look something like flower petals and rosé swirling around a skyline where every rooftop was a bar with a table reserved just for you.

Luckily, a new rooftop pop-up manages to capture that essence without your having to live as a tiny person locked under a beautiful but puzzling Black Mirror-like glass dome for all eternity.

On May 28, the Calafuria pop-up will open on Ampia restaurant’s rooftop. Its signature tipple will be rosé, that formerly maligned pink wine that finally got its due once White Claw came to town and started collecting all the heckles. The project hails from Tormaresca Winery in Puglia, Italy, and they’ve partnered with flower/art studio Floratorium to create a photogenic floral wall framing a mural fashioned after Calafuria’s house wine label.

That wine is a perky pale rosé made with grapes sourced from the coast of southern Italy. On the label, designed by Italian illustrator Valeria Petrone, a wistful woman in a wide-brimmed hat is “dreaming of Puglia.” The floral wall is made of pink bougainvillea, green foliage, curly willow and wisteria branches. The pop-up will serve menu items like gnocchi, burrata and pizza from Ampia.

Calafuria will be open at 100 Broad Street from 4pm to midnight, Monday-Sunday. It is expected to stay open until the fall.