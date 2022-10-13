A new Russ & Daughters location is opening by Hudson Yards

It's the store's most significant expansion in its 100-year-old history.

Given its cultural and gastronomical significance—and the company's relatively modest expansion plans since first opening 100 years ago—this is pretty big news: a new Russ & Daughters location is scheduled to open at 415 10th Avenue by 34th Street near Hudson Yards in the spring of 2023.

As reported by Eater, the new 4,500-square-foot space will boast "a seated counter and standing rails, an area for baking bagels, an event space and the return of online ordering for takeout and delivery which was only available during the pandemic."

Also on deck, according to the outlet: a counter space with 30 seats that will turn into a champagne and caviar bar at night.

The iconic, family-owned business was established by Jewish immigrant Joel Russ when he moved to Manhattan from Poland around 1905. Catering to fellow immigrants on the Lower East Side, Russ would sell Polish mushrooms from a pushcart and eventually expanded his menu to include pickled herring.

In 1914, he opened J Russ International Appetizers just around the corner from where the current Russ & Daughters stands at 179 East Houston Street, where he moved to in 1920. Russ made his daughters Hattie, Anne and Ida partners in 1933 and changed the name of his store to Russ & Daughters.

Since then, the current fourth-generation owner Niki Russ Federman and cousin Josh Russ Tupper have opened a cafe around the corner from East Houston in 2014, a bakery the year after that, a space inside the Jewish Museum in 2016 and a retail destination inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2019. Needless to say, this latest opening uptown represents a pretty big move.

So celebrated is Russ & Daughters that its history will be explored in an upcoming scripted TV series focusing on the Jewish deli.