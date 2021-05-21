We've got a new secret backyard garden for you to visit this weekend, courtesy of Williamsburg eatery and bar Maracuja.

Photograph: Courtesy of Maracuja

Here's how to find it: Head to the Brooklyn destination and walk through the bar. You're going to want pass the pool table and walk through a door marked "private." There, you'll find yourself smack-dab in the middle of a private oasis complete with heaters, seating for 20 and a whole lot of charm.

The private garden has actually been closed to the public for many years, until Maracuja's new owners Erik Plambeck and Kelly Winrich decided to reopen it. We couldn't be happier about their decision.

Photograph: Courtesy Maracuja

The space opens at 4pm every day and seats will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

What to order while there? Just about all the Spanish tapas and grilled pintxos on skewers made by executive chef Roberto Jimenez, of Red Rooster Harlem and Mercado Little Spain fame. From the chicken croquetas to the gazpacho maduixa made with tomato and strawberry, the mushroom zeta dish (mushrooms in Pedro Ximenez sherry!) and the skewers of Hudson Valley duck breast with soy gastrique, all the menu items are a delight. You can wash all that flavor down with a selection of beers, natural wines and $11 cocktails.

Photograph: Courtesy of Maracuja

Another draw: the destination's happy hour deals. Between 4pm-7pm daily, patrons can order $1 Wellfleet oysters and drink specials that include $5 beers, $6 wines, $8 cocktails and frozen drinks.

A true feast awaits—just make sure to get here early and, perhaps, with an empty stomach?