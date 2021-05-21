New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Maracuja
Photograph: Courtesy of Maracuja

A new secret backyard garden just opened in Williamsburg

Complete with heaters and seating for 20.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

We've got a new secret backyard garden for you to visit this weekend, courtesy of Williamsburg eatery and bar Maracuja.

Maracuja
Photograph: Courtesy of Maracuja

Here's how to find it: Head to the Brooklyn destination and walk through the bar. You're going to want pass the pool table and walk through a door marked "private." There, you'll find yourself smack-dab in the middle of a private oasis complete with heaters, seating for 20 and a whole lot of charm. 

The private garden has actually been closed to the public for many years, until Maracuja's new owners Erik Plambeck and Kelly Winrich decided to reopen it. We couldn't be happier about their decision.

Maracuja
Photograph: Courtesy Maracuja

The space opens at 4pm every day and seats will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

What to order while there? Just about all the Spanish tapas and grilled pintxos on skewers made by executive chef Roberto Jimenez, of Red Rooster Harlem and Mercado Little Spain fame. From the chicken croquetas to the gazpacho maduixa made with tomato and strawberry, the mushroom zeta dish (mushrooms in Pedro Ximenez sherry!) and the skewers of Hudson Valley duck breast with soy gastrique, all the menu items are a delight. You can wash all that flavor down with a selection of beers, natural wines and $11 cocktails. 

Maracuja
Photograph: Courtesy of Maracuja

Another draw: the destination's happy hour deals. Between 4pm-7pm daily, patrons can order $1 Wellfleet oysters and drink specials that include $5 beers, $6 wines, $8 cocktails and frozen drinks.

A true feast awaits—just make sure to get here early and, perhaps, with an empty stomach?

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.