New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Top of the Rock
Rendering: Courtesy of nyc.gov

A new "skylift" observation platform is coming to 30 Rock

The update will include a new rotating ride as well.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

It's been a while since talks about an observation deck addition to the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Plaza first circulated, and we're delighted to report that the Landmarks Preservation Commission has officially (unanimously!) approved a set of plans that includes a rooftop beacon and a rotating ride alongside a new "skylift" viewing platform that will afford visitors incredible 360-degree views from above the building's 70th floor.

You can read through the entire set of plans, brought forward by Tishman Speyer Properties, right here. You'll notice that two main areas will be updated: the ticketing entry to the Top of the Rock will move away from the lobby, which is getting renovated in and of itself, and the destination's rooftop will be revamped as well. 

Regarding the latter point, expect a new experience dubbed "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" to dominate must-do lists moving forward. Based on the iconic 1932 photo of 11 construction crew members having lunch on a steel beam while working on what was then known as the RCA Building, the experience will kick off on the 69th floor and feature an actual movable beam that will raise and rotate to recreate the iconic photo.

Visitors will then find the "skylift" one floor up. A circular glass platform will quite literally lift guests above the rooftop, guaranteeing the sorts of city views that will make your head spin (yes, that might just be the height). 

The above-mentioned beacon, a kinetic globe that will change with the arrival of folks, as reported by 6sqft.com, will also reside on the 70th floor of the building.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.