A new "skylift" observation platform is coming to 30 Rock

It's been a while since talks about an observation deck addition to the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Plaza first circulated, and we're delighted to report that the Landmarks Preservation Commission has officially (unanimously!) approved a set of plans that includes a rooftop beacon and a rotating ride alongside a new "skylift" viewing platform that will afford visitors incredible 360-degree views from above the building's 70th floor.

You can read through the entire set of plans, brought forward by Tishman Speyer Properties, right here. You'll notice that two main areas will be updated: the ticketing entry to the Top of the Rock will move away from the lobby, which is getting renovated in and of itself, and the destination's rooftop will be revamped as well.

Regarding the latter point, expect a new experience dubbed "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" to dominate must-do lists moving forward. Based on the iconic 1932 photo of 11 construction crew members having lunch on a steel beam while working on what was then known as the RCA Building, the experience will kick off on the 69th floor and feature an actual movable beam that will raise and rotate to recreate the iconic photo.

Visitors will then find the "skylift" one floor up. A circular glass platform will quite literally lift guests above the rooftop, guaranteeing the sorts of city views that will make your head spin (yes, that might just be the height).

The above-mentioned beacon, a kinetic globe that will change with the arrival of folks, as reported by 6sqft.com, will also reside on the 70th floor of the building.

