Money Cake
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

A new Taiwanese wheel cake destination just opened in NYC

Money Cake rolls into Queens with a few exclusive menu items to come.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
An auspiciously titled wheel cake spot rolled into New York City this week, with the opening of Money Cake at Tangram food hall in Flushing. It is the first United States location for the Taiwanese brand, which also has a presence in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Montreal. 

Money Cake's round treats come in sweet or savory selections. They’re made à la minute with waffle batter and fillings like red bean, taro, and custard-chocolate varieties that also incorporate Ferrero Rocher candies and Oreo cookies. Special, only in New York options will include pepperoni pizza and chicken pesto, with new, rotating flavors each month. Offerings will be limited until April 6, when the full menu becomes available. In a belated opening celebration, on April 6 and 7, customers will also be invited to spin a prize wheel for chances to win Money Cake discounts, gift cards and merchandise. 

“As a Taiwanese-American entrepreneur, I am drawn to opportunities that weave together my heritage with the innovation and excitement that comes with entering a new market,” Money Cake partner Michael Hsueh is quoted as saying in a statement. “We are excited to bring traditional Taiwanese wheel cakes to New York City’s most diverse borough—but expect some local New York flavor, too!”

Money Cake joins a movie theater, beer hall, and plenty of other food and drink vendors on the sprawling Tangram property. 

Money Cake is located on the second floor of the Tangram food hall at 133-33 39th Avenue in Queens. 

