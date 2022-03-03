Head around the corner from its technical address and down a staircase

The roaring 2022 speakeasy-inspired bar boom reverberates apace this week with the opening of Dom (styled as DOM) a subterranean cocktail lounge in Gramercy.



“Looking towards tomorrow as well as paying tribute to yesterday, DOM will reference the clubs of the Rat Pack age with Frank, Dean and Sammy being played on the Hi-Fi, and people dressing for a night out in the greatest city in the world,” a press release reads.

The “retro-future” space, replete with high ceilings and fancy furnishings intended to evoke “the image of a modern age La Dolce Vita lifestyle” seats 50, exclusive of a private tasting room. Art programming across various mediums is planned for a gallery space and exhibition wall.

Dom’s opening cocktail menu is divided into the categories Health and Beauty, Pain Killers, Stress Relievers, Aphrodisiacs, Pharmaceuticals, Stimulants and Euphoric Enhancers. Many drinks incorporate liqueurs like walnut elderberry from owner Albert Trummer’s own eponymous line. The cognac-flavored cigar leaves in the barrel-aged negroni (a Pain Killer), and unspecified herbs from the South of France in the large-format house absinthe (a Euphoric Enhancer) are among other noteworthy ingredients. Trummer’s previous ventures include the ultimately headline making Apothéke.

Snacks like cheese, charcuterie, oysters and caviar will also be available. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are also theoretically welcome.

Dom is located at 287 Park Avenue South. The entrance is on 22nd Street. It will be open from Monday through Saturday from 4pm to 2am beginning Friday, March 4.