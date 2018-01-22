A new used bookstore just opened in the East Village

A post shared by The Signature Sandwich (@thesignaturesandwich) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:05pm PST

A few years ago, many predicted that independent bookstores, and print books in general, were helplessly careening toward an E-reader-induced apocalypse. Not only has that failed to happen, but bookstores in New York now seem to be on the upswing. Even, Amazon has opened two brick-and-mortar locations in NYC over the last year.

In another encouraging development, a new independent used bookstore, Codex, opened on the corner of Bowery and Bleecker last week. The small outpost, located right next to Think Coffee, is open from 10am to 10pm daily and, according to EV Grieve, buys gently used books in addition to selling them.

The store’s official website says that the new store’s emphasis is on literary fiction and art books, if you’re looking to unload a few tomes. Or if you just want to swing by and check out the selection for yourself at a business that's impressively managed to buck the trend of small business closure in the East Village (R.I.P. St Mark's Bookshop).

Photograph: Codex Books

