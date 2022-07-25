Your next vacation may be just two blocks off the L Train, thanks to this new venue.

Vacations Bar and Rooftop, at 321 Starr Street in Bushwick, may look familiar to fans of Gemelli—the multi-level coastal Italian restaurant that lived in the space until March 2020.

Vacations is a new concept by Vantage Hospitality (the team behind Brooklyn’s MID|NIGHTS, Dolly’s Swing & Dive, and Claudias) that unites the lively Bushwick spirit and charm with the nostalgia and relaxation of that perfect vacation spot.

Lightly tropical-themed, the venue is colorful and bright and decorated with postcards across three separate bars—each their own destination.

The bars are inspired by islands near and far (think Manhattan and Puerto Rico, and a few Caribbean destinations in between) and feature distressed blue walls, worn-in brass fixtures and art dating up to 80 years old. Red leather stools are lined up at the weathered wood bar and emerald green tiles cover the back bar and floors. Accordion windows offer a fresh breeze while you sip a chilly cocktail, like “The Proposal” (pineapple rum and lime) or the “I Carried a Watermelon” (fresh watermelon, lime, mint and tequila).

Photograph: courtesy of Vacations Bar and Rooftop

The summer theme extends to the resort-ready food menu, which offers shareable items like papas bravas, shrimp cocktail and a cheeseburger with frizzled onions.

Upstairs, a 5,0000-square-foot wraparound rooftop offers incredible skyline views, plus lush greenery and plenty of open space to make you feel like maybe you escaped the city for an evening. Or maybe you just had a few too many drinks!