The price of just about anything is going up these days but, believe it or not, you can now eat a delicious meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York for less than $50 per person. Turns out, our very own city is actually home to three of the most affordable Michelin-starred eateries in all of the United States.

Chef's Pencil, an international food magazine based in Australia, crunched the numbers to determine a ranking of the most economical such destinations around the country, specifically looking at the cost of the most affordable three-course meal on each restaurant's menu.

Offering a $39 three-course menu, The Clocktower on Madison Avenue by Madison Square Park lands at number four on the list. Would-be diners can expect top-notch British cuisine from the hands of chef Jason Atherton and restaurateur Stephen Starr. If you’re going for the most affordable combo, you’ll want to stop by for brunch, and order the Clocktower Scotch egg with buttermilk pancakes.

Number five on the ranking is Oxalis, the new American restaurant right by Prospect Park in Brooklyn. At $40 per person, the fixed-price Sunday brunch by chef Nico Russell is basically a steal and features an egg dish, a starch, a vegetable or a salad and a dessert. Bonus points: the eatery is close to the Brooklyn Museum, making it an ideal weekend destination right before or after a visit to the cultural center.

Number seven on Chef's Pencil's ranking is Casa Enrique, the Mexican restaurant in Long Island City that chef Cosme Aguilar opened to much fanfare a decade ago. With a beautiful garden out back, the restaurant serves traditional plates that pay homage to the chef's own late mother. Price-wise, expect a top-notch meal for as low as $47 per person.

Below, find Chef’s Pencil’s top-10 ranking:

1. Boia De in Miami, Florida

2. Cote Miami in Miami, Florida (tie)

2. Los Félix in Miami, Florida (tie)

4. The Clocktower in New York

5. Oxalis in New York

6. Mourad in San Francisco, California

7. Casa Enrique in New York

8. Soichi in San Diego, California

8. Al's Place in San Francisco, California

10. North Pond in Chicago, Illinois