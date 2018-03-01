A nor’easter will turn NYC into a cold, miserable hellscape this weekend

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it’s here, New York, because this weekend the city is forecasted to get slammed with a good old-fashioned nor'easter.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to the city on Thursday night, lasting throughout the day on Friday. An estimated two to three inches of rainfall will pour down on Gotham, with the potential of heavy, wet snow entering the mix as temperatures drop into the 30s on Friday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a high-wind watch from Friday afternoon through Friday evening and is projecting storm force gusts of up to 70 miles per hour along the city’s waterways and coasts, as well as a coastal flood advisory for the region from Friday through Saturday.

The rapidly intensifying storm is the product of “bombogenesis,” which occurs when a “midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies” and quickly drops in atmospheric pressure, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The same conditions gave us the phrase “Bomb Cyclone” in January, when a blizzard hit the city and led Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency.

So batten down the hatches, stock your apartment with plenty of booze and try to get outside this afternoon—we’re in for a truly miserable stretch of weather.

