“Bomb cyclone” snowstorm causes Governor Cuomo to declare a state of emergency for NYC

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for downstate New York on Thursday morning as a “bomb cyclone” snowstorm hit the region with heavy winds and rapid snowfall.
The declaration is in effect for Westchester County, New York City and Long Island, the governor said in a press conference. New York City is expected to get hit with six to 10 inches of snow by the end of the day; parts of Long Island could see upward of a foot.
“Unless it is essential for you to be out on the roads and moving around today, you should not be,” Cuomo said. “If there is something that you have to do today and you have no viable alternative, then you should know that you are putting yourself in a situation of risk, and other people in a situation of risk.”
Early morning commuters were met with snowy trips into work, but Cuomo says that conditions will rapidly deteriorate during the afternoon and evening. Officials are anticipating that roads will be particularly treacherous on Long Island this afternoon, though MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said that he does not expect service changes on the Long Island Rail Road.
“This is not a normal snowstorm,” Cuomo said. “Mother Nature can bring a severity that is beyond our control. Period.”
NYC schools are closed today, and Lhota encouraged straphangers to keep an eye on the MTA’s website for service change updates on the subway and commuter train lines.
Stay safe out there, New Yorkers.
Perfect time to bundle up with a cozy great page turner , what's better than a good Book for this crazy White Out snow Storm ? They are talking about severe weather this just might knock the power grid out !
I pray not for this to happen, as it's very cold and people need to keep warm help, if there will be complications with the grid . Don t even think people even had enough time to prepare for this nightmare of a storm. Check in on your Neighbors and the Elder and sick please. Homeless need to seek out shelters .
BOMB Phyclone FIRST TIME HEAR OF THIS !
I just know that all the people that are crying climate change is coming it's the opposite why ?
So many scams and ways to drain millions and billions of dollars for causes let them all be for a cause and not a because please !