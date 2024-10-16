A one-person Pizza Hut booth is opening in NYC for two days only

This one is so weird and so New York that we will get right to it: to celebrate national pizza month, beloved chain Pizza Hut is debuting a limited-time-only restaurant concept "inspired by [its] personal pan pizza" that is, quite simply, a pizza booth for a single diner.

The smallest reservation-only dine-in eatery concept by the brand, the Personal Pan Pizza Hut, as the destination is called, will be open for two days only in the NYC area on October 22 from 3pm to 5pm and the next day, on October 23, from noon to 7pm.

Reservations will open tomorrow, October 17, at noon right here. Keep in mind that they are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and, considering the oddity of the endeavor and New Yorkers' flair for weirdness and pizza, we expect the site to potentially crash once it launches—so get your fingers ready to type and click fast.

According to an official press release, there will also be a waitlist available in person.

Once inside the hut (see what we did there?), lucky diners will get to customize their own personal pan pizza with a series of new toppings and sauces that are now available at some participating locations, including chicken sausage, caramelized onions, pesto swirl and spicy sauce, among others.

“Our personal pan pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts,” said Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, in an official statement. “We’re not just serving pizza—we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way. It’s a fun and fresh take on celebrating one of our most iconic offerings fusing together what our guests have always loved about our brand with what they are excited about with our future: modern toppings and recipes, innovative concepts and Instagram-worthy experiences.”

We'll be honest: they had us at private pizza booth and we absolutely cannot wait to eat in there.