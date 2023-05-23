New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Teddy Wolff
Photograph: Courtesy of Teddy WolffKru

A pad Thai pop-up is coming to Williamsburg’s KRU

KRU will host Pad Thai Bowling every weekend.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Menu fatigue is real, and this new pop-up is eager to ease your mind and your palate with a limited menu and top-notch flavors.

Pad Thai Bowling, which specializes in the classic Thai noodle dish, is popping up at Williamsburg's KRU on weekends from noon-3pm, to offer its namesake dish. 

The street food-inspired pop-up offers reservations and a limited menu, with pad Thai ranging from $18-$22. The pad Thai can be made classic, vegan or with shrimp, and with thin rice noodles or glass noodles.

RECOMMENDED: A European-style porchetta pop-up just opened in the West Village

While bowling isn't available at the pop-up, the name pays homage to Thai street carts, often named for the food they offer (pad Thai) and what they are near. In KRU's case, The Gutter, a dive bar and bowling alley, is next door, and Brooklyn Bowl is just a few blocks away, so you can bowl after feasting on pad Thai.

KRU’s regular menu won’t be available during the pop-up, and pad thai isn’t on the regular menu, so this is a unique chance to enjoy the dish in the stylish industrial dining room. At night, KRU returns to its typical self, where 100-year-old Thai royal recipes are reinvented for 21st-century Brooklynites. The menu includes many items not found anywhere else in New York, including “ma hor” savory fruit bites, Thai dips with a rainbow of crudite and a boiled egg, and heartier dishes including an apple curry with lychee and rhubarb and a fantastically spicy beef tongue curry with baby eggplant. For dessert, ice cream is topped with fried shallots.

The Pad Thai Bowling pop-up offers diners the opportunity to warm up their palates at lunch with a more familiar, sweeter Thai dish, bowl a bit nearby and then return for a more adventurous, unique dinner, all in the same location.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.