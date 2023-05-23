A pad Thai pop-up is coming to Williamsburg’s KRU

Menu fatigue is real, and this new pop-up is eager to ease your mind and your palate with a limited menu and top-notch flavors.

Pad Thai Bowling, which specializes in the classic Thai noodle dish, is popping up at Williamsburg's KRU on weekends from noon-3pm, to offer its namesake dish.

The street food-inspired pop-up offers reservations and a limited menu, with pad Thai ranging from $18-$22. The pad Thai can be made classic, vegan or with shrimp, and with thin rice noodles or glass noodles.

RECOMMENDED: A European-style porchetta pop-up just opened in the West Village

While bowling isn't available at the pop-up, the name pays homage to Thai street carts, often named for the food they offer (pad Thai) and what they are near. In KRU's case, The Gutter, a dive bar and bowling alley, is next door, and Brooklyn Bowl is just a few blocks away, so you can bowl after feasting on pad Thai.

KRU’s regular menu won’t be available during the pop-up, and pad thai isn’t on the regular menu, so this is a unique chance to enjoy the dish in the stylish industrial dining room. At night, KRU returns to its typical self, where 100-year-old Thai royal recipes are reinvented for 21st-century Brooklynites. The menu includes many items not found anywhere else in New York, including “ma hor” savory fruit bites, Thai dips with a rainbow of crudite and a boiled egg, and heartier dishes including an apple curry with lychee and rhubarb and a fantastically spicy beef tongue curry with baby eggplant. For dessert, ice cream is topped with fried shallots.

The Pad Thai Bowling pop-up offers diners the opportunity to warm up their palates at lunch with a more familiar, sweeter Thai dish, bowl a bit nearby and then return for a more adventurous, unique dinner, all in the same location.