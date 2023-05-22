A European-style porchetta pop-up just opened in the West Village

It’s take-out sandwich season and a new pop-up within this popular restaurant is helping New Yorkers fully celebrate.

Da Toscano Porchetta Shop, located within the West Village Italian restaurant da Toscano, will pop up three days a week to offer European-style sandwiches during lunch hours.

The new shop is a celebration of the sandwich stalls and carts found along the streets of the owners’ favorite Italian cities. During a trip through Tuscany, Michael and Caitlin Toscano were enamored with these street-side vendors, who offer handmade sandwiches made with fresh bread, delicious meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Inspired and eager to bring the experience back to the States, this pop-up is also part of a larger plan to open a porchetta shop in downtown Charleston later this year.

“Our signature Porchetta Sandwich is a labor of love, prepared out of a deboned whole local pig, rubbed with traditional aromatics: rosemary, fennel, garlic, and black pepper,” Michael Toscano said in a press release.

Other menu items include a porchetta cubano, and Italian prosciutto sandwich with Calabrian chili honey and whipped ricotta and more.

A time-consuming process, the porchetta meat requires hours of slow roasting, then is sliced by hand, and served on the warm, housemade Le Farfalle focaccia with crackling, aged provolone, salsa verde and extra virgin olive oil. For plant-based guests, a hearty vegetable sandwich, showcasing local vegetables and Italian cheeses, is also on the menu.

The pop-up runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from noon to 2:30pm, with service only at the counter. Items can be ordered in-house for takeout or via Grubhub, Caviar and Doordash.