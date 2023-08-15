A parade of vintage trains is headed to Brighton Beach in September

Sitting on an old subway train may feel like a common pastime for commuters—looking at you, A/C line— but getting on an intentionally antique train can still be a novelty for passengers of all ages.

Breaking out of its collectible fleet, a trove of historic trains will make trips between the Kings Highway Manhattan-bound B/Q platform and Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms for one weekend only. The so-called Parade of Trains will take place on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 11am - 4pm both days.

RECOMMENDED: The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

Boarding the historic trains is no extra charge with your standard MTA fare. The trains will run continuously from Brighton Beach to Kings Highway and back, but passengers may only board and exit at Brighton Beach and Kings Highway via the interior two platforms.

Each trip will be approximately 10 minutes and riders can expect wait times between rides. While you ride, you should be able to watch additional antique cars pass by, for a true parade on the elevated outdoor lines.

Participants in Parade of Trains will include a number of train cars from the New York Transit Museum collection, including the 1930s era R-1 and R-9, the BMT Standard, and BU Gate Cars, though the lineup, just like your regular commuting train, is subject to change.

Most but not all of the vintage train cars are wheelchair accessible. There is no elevator at Brighton Beach station, but Kings Highway is an ADA-accessible station with an elevator.