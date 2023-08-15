The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

New York City is just a few hours from historic cities and beautiful communities accessed via train—and with breathtaking views along the way!

As much as the U.S. is heavily car-dependent and the American past time is a good ol’ summer road trip along historic routes across the states, the Northeast is definitely spoiled with accessible rail connections making it easy for rail aficionados, business travelers, tourists and anyone to sojourn between cities and small towns for quick day trips and weekend getaways in any season. New York City, especially, is within 10 hours of some historic cities and beautiful communities accessed via train—and with breathtaking views along the way!

Even though the region doesn’t have sweeping scenic train rides such as the California Zephyr going into the Rocky Mountains or the Coast Starlight route with Cascade Mountains and Pacific Coast views, the New York/Northeast route can still boast of historic landmarks and ruins along the Hudson Valley, sparkling waters of the Connecticut coastline in summer, and truly spectacular fall foliage in autumn.

Check out these direct train routes that’ll offer up scenic views right outside your window.