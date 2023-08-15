The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

1. Enjoy Hudson River and mountainous views to Pittsfield, MA
Use that PTO and hop onto the Berkshire Flyer’s seasonal weekend service route for the long but scenic train ride to Pittsfield—the Heart of the Berkshires. Gaze out the window at the lush Hudson River valley green and its historic ruins as the four-hour train rolls through Poughkeepsie where the Gilded Age Vanderbilt Mansion is a few miles north of the station. The Berkshires is famous for a thriving ecosystem of woodlands, wetlands, and mountains, all of which attract outdoorsy travelers. Pack a bike or hiking boots to enjoy the scenic landscape in Pittsfield, which is visible as the train rolls into town.
What train route? Amtrak Berkshire Flyer
How long is the train ride? 4 hours 5 minutes from New York’s Moynihan Hall.
Why is this route nice? Views of the Berkshire Mountains, Hudson River, picturesque towns and Catskills