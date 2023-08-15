New York
Pennsylvania Dutch Country
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

New York City is just a few hours from historic cities and beautiful communities accessed via train—and with breathtaking views along the way!

Written by Kemi Ibeh
As much as the U.S. is heavily car-dependent and the American past time is a good ol’ summer road trip along historic routes across the states, the Northeast is definitely spoiled with accessible rail connections making it easy for rail aficionados, business travelers, tourists and anyone to sojourn between cities and small towns for quick day trips and weekend getaways in any season. New York City, especially, is within 10 hours of some historic cities and beautiful communities accessed via train—and with breathtaking views along the way!

Even though the region doesn’t have sweeping scenic train rides such as the California Zephyr going into the Rocky Mountains or the Coast Starlight route with Cascade Mountains and Pacific Coast views, the New York/Northeast route can still boast of historic landmarks and ruins along the Hudson Valley, sparkling waters of the Connecticut coastline in summer, and truly spectacular fall foliage in autumn.

Check out these direct train routes that’ll offer up scenic views right outside your window.

Best scenic rail trips from NYC

Enjoy Hudson River and mountainous views to Pittsfield, MA
Berkshire Visitors Bureau

1. Enjoy Hudson River and mountainous views to Pittsfield, MA

Use that PTO and hop onto the Berkshire Flyer’s seasonal weekend service route for the long but scenic train ride to Pittsfield—the Heart of the Berkshires. Gaze out the window at the lush Hudson River valley green and its historic ruins as the four-hour train rolls through Poughkeepsie where the Gilded Age Vanderbilt Mansion is a few miles north of the station. The Berkshires is famous for a thriving ecosystem of woodlands, wetlands, and mountains, all of which attract outdoorsy travelers. Pack a bike or hiking boots to enjoy the scenic landscape in Pittsfield, which is visible as the train rolls into town.

What train route? Amtrak Berkshire Flyer
How long is the train ride? 4 hours 5 minutes from New York’s Moynihan Hall. 
Why is this route nice? Views of the Berkshire Mountains, Hudson River, picturesque towns and Catskills

Take in coastal scenes to Providence, RI for America’s smallest state
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Take in coastal scenes to Providence, RI for America’s smallest state

America’s smallest state is a direct train ride for city adventures any day of the week as the train station is a walking distance to downtown Providence. This 3.5-hour route hugs the Connecticut coast and riders can see the water and boats bobbing and sailing on it at several points along the train ride. Heading southbound towards New York City? Sit on the left side of the train for even more spectacular coastal views.

What train route? Amtrak Northeast Regional
How long is the train ride? 3.5 hours from New York’s Moynihan Hall. 
Why is this route nice? Sparkling summer coastal views of sailboats and harbors

See skyline and river views of Philadelphia, PA
Photograph: courtesy of AmTrak

3. See skyline and river views of Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is a hop, skip, and a jump away from NYC (just an hour and a half) and while the views tend to be industrial, graffiti-decorated, or bland as you pass through New Jersey and Delaware, the left side of the train is where you’ll see the Philadelphia skyline and Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River before arrival at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

What train route? Amtrak Northeast Regional
How long is the train ride? 1 hour 30 minutes from New York’s Moynihan Hall. 
Why is this route nice? Nighttime views of Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia skyline, rowers on the river during the day and industrial architectural remnants (for those with a niche interest)

Cruise through the lush Hudson Valley heading to Albany, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Cruise through the lush Hudson Valley heading to Albany, NY

The NYC to Albany is one of the few train rides in the Northeast with lovely views of verdant foliage and wine country of the Hudson Valley region heading north three hours to Albany. On the return journey from Albany to NYC, sit on the right side for breathtaking views of the Hudson River, the Catskill Mountains, and the Palisades as you approach Penn Station. The Palisades are especially scenic during fall foliage when leaves turn hues of yellow and orange.

What train route? Amtrak Adirondack, Ethan Allen Express
How long is the train ride? Approx. 3 hours from New York’s Moynihan Hall.
Why is this route nice? Views of the historic Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley towns and villages, Palisades, and Catskills

Discover castle ruins and lighthouse views on the way to Hudson, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Discover castle ruins and lighthouse views on the way to Hudson, NY

Fondly known as “Upstate New York’s Downtown,” Hudson is a favorite among NYC residents for day trips and weekend getaways—it’s just two hours away! The Hudson Valley is one of the most scenic routes in New York State so keep your eyes peeled for the ruins of Bannerman Castle on Pollepel Island, Bear Mountain, and the historic Hudson-Athens lighthouse. In addition, the train speeds by lush forests and marsh that are green in summer but explode with hues of yellow and orange for fall foliage.

What train route? Amtrak Maple Leaf, Adirondack and Ethan Allen Express lines
How long is the train ride? 2 hours from New York’s Moynihan Hall. 
Why is this route nice? Views of the historic Hudson-Athens lighthouse, Bannerman Castle ruins, West Point, Bear Mountain and lush foliage along the Hudson River.

Ride the Connecticut coast to Mystic for nautical history
Photograph: courtesy of AmTrak

6. Ride the Connecticut coast to Mystic for nautical history

Interested in nautical and whaling history but also want a small-town charm with a beautiful downtown? Mystic is it. Enroute to Mystic, swap highway gridlock for stress-free scenic train travel passing through attractive small towns with steeples, historic architecture, and verdant foliage. In New York, the three-hour route goes by the Hudson River where the Hudson-Athens lighthouse is visible if seated at the right side of the train heading southbound into New York City.

Closer to Mystic, the train passes right through Sixpenny Island and also hugs the south end of the nearby Haley Farm State Park. The route also goes by the Mystic Seaport harbor area where historic ships like the Charles Morgan whaling ship and other vessels are visible from the train.

What train route? Maple Leaf, Adirondack, and Ethan Allen Express
How long is the train ride? Approx. 3 hours from New York Moynihan Hall. 
Why is this route nice? Views of Hudson-Athens lighthouse in NY, historic ships in Mystic Seaport harbor, small New England towns and scenic state parks in Connecticut.

See Pennsylvania Dutch Country on the way to Pittsburgh, PA
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. See Pennsylvania Dutch Country on the way to Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is a long but direct train ride from NYC. Still, the window scenes as the nine-hour train speeds by make up for this distance. Look out for the historic Horseshoe Curve near Altoona—known as one of the eight engineering marvels of the world—and gaze at the farmlands and barn houses of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. The train rounds the Horseshoe Curve once each way daily. Also visible is Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle, where the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers converge; and the Allegheny Mountains are also visible from the train.

What train route? Amtrak Pennsylvanian
How long is the train ride? Approx. 9 hours from New York
Why is this route nice? Scenes of Horseshoe Curve as an engineering marvel, Allegheny Mountain Range and the Golden Triangle river convergence point.

Spot the Hudson River and Lake Champlain toward Burlington, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Brian Geltner

8. Spot the Hudson River and Lake Champlain toward Burlington, VT

If you’re into slow travel, this route is just for you, so board with refreshments and entertainment for the ride to the Green Mountain State. Eight hours northbound to Burlington, sit on the left side for Hudson River views (beautiful in all seasons) and scenic glimpses of New England communities with their architecture and steeples. In Vermont, the views that matter are those of Lake Champlain south of Burlington, and this view would be on the left side of the train northbound. Heading north to Burlington, the Vermont portion will be dark except on long summer days.

What train route? Ethan Allen Express
How long is the train ride? Approx. 8 hours from New York’s Moynihan Hall
Why is this route nice? Lake Champlain and scenic Hudson River Valley views

Marvel at Chesapeake Bay views toward Baltimore, MD
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Marvel at Chesapeake Bay views toward Baltimore, MD

Baltimore doesn’t spring to mind when listing scenic train rides but here’s a tip: southbound from NYC, sit on the left side of the train for Chesapeake Bay views. During the fall, you might even get to see the fiery red, yellow, and orange leaves of the Bay’s fall foliage on the way. This nearly three-hour route might also terminate in Washington D.C. and for brief scenic views en route D.C., sit on the left side for where the train crosses the Susquehanna River.

What train route? Amtrak Northeast Regional and Amtrak Acela
How long is the train ride? Approx. 2 hours 50 minutes from New York
Why is this route nice? Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore skyline views

See ships and harbors on the coast heading to Boston, MA
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. See ships and harbors on the coast heading to Boston, MA

The NYC to Boston route is another route in the Northeast with lovely views so ease the four-and-a-half-hourlong ride to Boston by identifying and admiring scenic views from the train window. From NYC, sit on the right side as the train hugs the Connecticut coastline for views of ships, harbors, and bridges. 

What train route? Amtrak Acela and Amtrak Northeast Regional
How long is the train ride? Approx. 4 hours 30 minutes from New York
Why is this route nice? Scenes of the Connecticut coastline

Peep the Palisades cliffs in Poughkeepsie, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Peep the Palisades cliffs in Poughkeepsie, NY

The best views here are during fall foliage season where this two-hour train hugs the edge of the Hudson River allowing magnificent views of the Palisades with their bright fall colors. Get your walking shoes on for more bursts of color as you walk or bike Walkway Over the Hudson, an elevated pedestrian bridge beginning at the Poughkeepsie station, for photography-worthy scenes and discovering communities along the way. 

What train route? MTA Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal
How long is the train ride? 2 hours 
Why is this route nice? Colorful views of the Palisades cliffs and other foliage 

