They take the motto "Be good or be gone" very seriously.

In the dressing room beneath Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater last night, Zordan Moffatt adjusted a glittery black shirt and Mia Soleil Sanchez stood still while her mom latched her necklace. Nearby, a teen dance troupe primped in the mirror, and C.P. Lacey—known as “The Executioner” for reasons that will become clear later—practiced a tap dance.

They were standing in the same place where many legendary performers have stood before them, all putting on those final touches before gracing the stage for Amateur Night, The Apollo Theater's signature talent show-style performance. Since it began in 1934, Amateur Night has launched the careers of thousands of performers, including Ella Fitzgerald, Gladys Night, Jimi Hendrix, Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson, and Machine Gun Kelly.

About a dozen amateurs hoping to join their ranks took the stage last night, performing songs, dances, and piano music. They kicked off The Apollo's 90th season in front of a sold-out crowd. Over a series of 22 weekly shows, performers will battle it out at The Apollo for a chance to make it to the finals on June 26 where the overall winner will score a $20,000 grand prize. Get tickets here.

Photograph: By Shahar Azran Photography | Amateur Night competitors on stage.

Performing at Amateur Night is not for the faint of heart. The show is known for its “be good, or be gone motto,” and the audience takes that to heart. If they like the performance, they’ll cheer, clap, and whistle. And if they don’t, they’ll boo loudly, signaling to The Executioner to cut off the performance. Dutifully, C.P. Lacey will tap dance onto the stage and shut it down, all while a siren blares in the background. Ouch.

But those who get booed off the stage should take heart. Even some famous recording artists, from Ne-Yo to Lauryn Hill, have gotten kicked off The Apollo stage.

Being you is what this culture is about at The Apollo. It's about originality.

For Zordan Moffatt, who performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes off You,” Amateur Night offered a chance to gain experience and learn the inner workings of show business.

"I'm here just to get the exposure," Moffatt tells Time Out New York. "This will be the very first major band that I'm performing with."

Photograph: By Shahar Azran Photography | Child Star of Tomorrow competitors. Mia Soleil Sanchez, at right, won last night's performance.

Similarly, Amateur Night was Mia Soleil Sanchez's first time on a stage this big. At age 13, she competed in the youth portion of the night's performances (don't worry, the audience doesn't boo for the kids). Sanchez grew up singing, and she brought down the house with a rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

The host for the night, pianist Kofi B., is no stranger to The Apollo stage. The Akron, Ohio native won Amateur Night in 2022 and went on to be nominated for two Emmys, go viral on social media, and be featured in Whitney Houston's biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The path wasn't easy, though.

So much Black talent has come from here. This is the place where you really hone your craft.

He first competed in Amateur Night back in 2019 and made it to the final round but didn't win. Then, as the pandemic interrupted the contest, he practiced and practiced. When 2022 came around, he competed once again and won the whole contest.

He's the first former Amateur Night winner to return to the stage as host.

Photograph: By Shahar Azran Photography | Kofi B. hosts on stage.

“This is genuinely the mecca of so much talent,” Kofi B. says. “So much Black talent has come from here. This is the place where you really hone your craft. For me, it was just kind of like me telling myself, ‘All right, it’s sink or swim right now. You fold or you flourish.’”

For those who want a chance at The Apollo stage, head to Harlem on Saturday, February 24 for auditions. Only the first 200 people will be seen, so get there early. Vocalists, rappers, dancers, instrumentalists, comedians, spoken-word artists, and other performers from around the globe are welcome to attend.

Amateur Night winner Kofi B. has some advice for those who want to audition: "Do what you do. Don't do what everybody else does. ... Being you is what this culture is about at The Apollo. It's about originality. Fabricating and doing anything else other than that will get you booed off that stage."