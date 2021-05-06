A photo series honoring parents will be projected on the Manhattan Bridge starting this weekend

The works will be on display from Mother's Day through Father's Day in June.

Everyone agrees that parents have had it particularly hard throughout these past 14 months, trying to manage everyday life during a pandemic while working from home and raising kids. It's time we honor them.

Photograph: Andy Lin

The Dumbo Improvement District and Photoville thought it wise to celebrate New York parents with a new photo exhibit that will be projected on the Manhattan Bridge beginning this Mother's Day (May 9) all through Father's Day on June 20.

Dubbed "At-Home Heroes: An Homage to Parenting Through a Pandemic in NYC," the community-sourced series consists of over 150 images submitted by New Yorkers from 40 different neighborhoods across all boroughs.

Although all the 65x40 photos will focus on "the caregivers who have been going nonstop for the past year, including mothers, fathers, grandparents and guardians," the project will zero in on images featuring mothers this weekend and fathers in June. Overall, expect depictions of moments of joy and even heartache while the subjects work from home and try their best to maintain a modicum of normalcy in the midst of an out-of-the-ordinary historical moment.

"This year, more than ever, we have to celebrate the moms and dads parenting through extraordinary times," said Dumbo Improvement District President Alexandria Sica in an official statement. "I wish we could give them all gold medals, but a moment up in lights will have to do!"

According to the event's organizers, the best way to view the nightly projections—which will be on display seven days a week—is from the Pearl Street Triangle, so make sure to position yourself accordingly when visiting.

Needless to say: we're proud of you, New York parents!

