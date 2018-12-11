A pop-up bar specializing in hot toddies is opening in Murray Hill

When the weather gets all blustery, all we want to do is cozy up inside with a warm cocktail. Stay Gold in Murray Hill knows that, and its team is bringing a holiday pop-up to the back of its space at 360 Third Avenue. Cottontail will be 30-person cocktail bar decked out with plants and festive curtains, open just for the holidays and specializing in hot toddies.

The menu includes classic and elevated varieties such as the Mr. Tod, made with Highland Park Magnus scotch, Jägermeister, chiles, hibiscus, juniper, and lemon juice, and the Purple Martin Majesties with Suntory Toki Japanese whisky, genever, apricot liqueur, butterfly pea flowers, cardamom tincture and honey. If you come in from the cold with a big group, you can order the cocktails in large-format versions served in Stanley thermoses.

Guests will also have the option to choose from different Bellocq tea blends steeped-to-order for the base of their hot toddies. Cottontail is open starting Wednesday, December 12th through December 15th, returning again on December 19th through Christmas Eve, from 6pm to 3am every night. All guests will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, so get your frigid little bunny tails in there!